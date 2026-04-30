‘He’s a big reason why we’ve been winning’ — Eshan Malinga, the one bowler who didn’t bleed

Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during the Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)

In a game where the bat ruled so completely that a 243 chase was completed with eight balls to spare, one bowling figure stood apart: Eshan Malinga, 4-0-29-1. Economy 7.20. In this carnage, that is not a statistic. It is a different discipline entirely.

Between them, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 492 runs on Tuesday night. MI posted 243. SRH chased it down in 18.4 overs. Bowlers from both sides bled — Bumrah 54 in four overs for MI, Boult 41, Ghazanfar 51. For SRH, Praful Hinge went for 54, Harsh Dubey 50 in three, Nitish Kumar Reddy 31 in two.

Malinga stood apart.

He came on in the third over with MI already 37 without loss. He started with the off-cutter on leg-stump — Rickelton pushed it back. Then the slower ball outside leg, seeing Rickelton move away, beating the inside edge. The over cost six. In a game where overs were going for 15 and 16, six was almost an act of defiance.