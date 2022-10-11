Erling Haaland reveals his 6,000 calorie diet; here’s what the star footballer eats

Erling Haaland is on a goal-scoring spree for Manchester City in the Premier League and Champions League. Haaland had scored 15 goals in the Premier League and had scored five goals in the Champions League.

In a documentary named ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ the striker revealed his 6,000 calorie diet, which includes heart and liver.

“You [other people] don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver,” Haaland said in the documentary.

Haaland also said that he only drinks water through a complicated filter system.

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes, it is good for circadian rhythm.

“I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

Haaland, who claims to have 6,000 calories a day, is also a fan of ice baths, and glasses which filter out blue light to improve his sleep.

Haaland will be in action for Manchester City in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen.