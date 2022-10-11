scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Erling Haaland reveals his 6,000 calorie diet; here’s what the star footballer eats

In a documentary named 'Haaland: The Big Decision' the striker revealed his 6,000 calorie diet, which includes heart and liver.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo.

Erling Haaland is on a goal-scoring spree for Manchester City in the Premier League and Champions League. Haaland had scored 15 goals in the Premier League and had scored five goals in the Champions League.

In a documentary named ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ the striker revealed his 6,000 calorie diet, which includes heart and liver.

“You [other people] don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver,” Haaland said in the documentary.

Haaland also said that he only drinks water through a complicated filter system.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes, it is good for circadian rhythm.

“I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Haaland, who claims to have 6,000 calories a day, is also a fan of ice baths, and glasses which filter out blue light to improve his sleep.

Advertisement

Haaland will be in action for Manchester City in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:51:44 am
Next Story

How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of shopkeepers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News