After Stephen Fleming, Eric Simons and James Foster leave CSK

England’s newly appointed Test coach Stephen Fleming will reunite with two of his trusted support staff from Chennai Super Kings. Fleming, who stepped aside as the head coach of the IPL giants after a 17-year tenure has since taken the plunge into red-ball cricket, where he will focus all his attention on the England Test team beginning with the tour to South Africa later this year. Joining him in England would be fast bowling coach Eric Simons and fielding coach James Foster.

Soon after Fleming took over as the head coach, he had reached out to Mike Hussey, who again had been with CSK as a batting coach. But the former Australian player declined the offer. The Indian Express understands that CSK have also informed Hussey that he isn’t part of their plans going forward with Fleming’s successor Zaheer Khan given the go ahead to pick his own staff. It is understood that one former CSK overseas player is being considered for the role that Hussey has held since he hung his boots. The details of it is expected in the coming week or later when Zaheer flies down to Chennai.