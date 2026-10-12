After Stephen Fleming, Eric Simons and James Foster leave CSK

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England’s newly appointed Test coach Stephen Fleming will reunite with two of his trusted support staff from Chennai Super Kings. Fleming, who stepped aside as the head coach of the IPL giants after a 17-year tenure has since taken the plunge into red-ball cricket, where he will focus all his attention on the England Test team beginning with the tour to South Africa later this year. Joining him in England would be fast bowling coach Eric Simons and fielding coach James Foster.
Soon after Fleming took over as the head coach, he had reached out to Mike Hussey, who again had been with CSK as a batting coach. But the former Australian player declined the offer. The Indian Express understands that CSK have also informed Hussey that he isn’t part of their plans going forward with Fleming’s successor Zaheer Khan given the go ahead to pick his own staff. It is understood that one former CSK overseas player is being considered for the role that Hussey has held since he hung his boots. The details of it is expected in the coming week or later when Zaheer flies down to Chennai.
While changes were expected on that front, on Monday while confirming the central contracts, the England Cricket Board also confirmed Fleming’s support staff. Fleming, who prefers familiar working model, has roped in Simons, a successful bowling coach with plenty of experience. The South African was also part of Gary Kirsten’s team when he coached India to 2011 World Cup success. Later on he was head coach of Delhi Capitals before joining CSK as a bowling coach eight years ago. Fleming will also have Richard Dawson (spin bowling) and Marcus Trescothick (batting) as part of his support staff.
Under the new set up there won’t be any crossovers into the white-ball with Brendon McCullum (coach of ODI and T20I side) having the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor as his support staff.
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