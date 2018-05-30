Eoin Morgan to lead England against Australia, Scotland despite broken finger

Eoin Morgan fractured the ring finger on his right hand while fielding against Somerset in a Royal London One-Day Cup match. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan fractured the ring finger on his right hand while fielding against Somerset in a Royal London One-Day Cup match. (Source: Reuters)

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has been included in the one-day international (ODI) squad to face Australia and Scotland despite suffering a finger injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Morgan fractured the ring finger on his right hand while fielding against Somerset in a Royal London One-Day Cup match and will not play for the World XI in Thursday’s charity Twenty20 game against West Indies at Lord’s.

But the 31-year-old is expected to regain full fitness ahead of England’s one-off encounter with Scotland on June 10 before they face Australia three days later.

England have rested wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler for the match in Edinburgh, with Sam Billings drafted in as replacement in the 13-man squad.

Buttler and pace bowler Tom Curran will return to a 14-man squad for the five-match series against Australia starting on June 13, while Billings drops out.

Limited-overs specialist Alex Hales and Adil Rashid have been selected in the two squads alongside all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was dropped from England’s test side during the tour to New Zealand in March.

England, who are number one in the ODI world rankings, beat hosts Australia 4-1 in a five-match series in January.

Squad v Scotland

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Squad v Australia

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

