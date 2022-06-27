Eoin Morgan, the Irishman who changed England’s ODI cricket, likely to retire

Eoin Morgan, the Irish man who revolutionised England’s ODI cricket, is likely to retire from international cricket this week, The Guardian reported. Jos Buttler is expected to be anointed the ODI captain if Morgan does retire.

Morgan has been battling poor form for a while now, and was not picked in the last year’s IPL auction as well. In his last two games for England, against Netherlands, he picked up couple of ducks. In his last 28 international innings in white-ball cricket, he has made just two fifties.

“If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish,” Morgan had told Sky Sports ahead of the Netherlands series.

Morgan had taken over the captaincy of the ODI team from Alastair Cook on the eve of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and, though that campaign failed, he held on to the role and became the catalyst for a revolution alongside the former head coach Trevor Bayliss.

When he wasn’t picked for IPL, he spoke to the newspaper The Evening Standard about it. “It’s a fact that I haven’t scored enough runs. I am viewing it as a challenge … I will be using this break to recharge, but also to work on things that you don’t have time to work on during competition … thought my best chance was to be picked up in the second round (of IPL auction) once squads had been put together, if someone needed help as a reserve middle order, experienced player, captain, whatever. But by the time the first round finished, pretty much every team had boxed that off, so I had no chance.”

Born in a hilly coastal region in north-western Dublin, Morgan has had a remarkable career, that culminated in England winning the ODI world cup in 2019.

It was his childhood dream to play for England. Stephen Tonge, head of sport at a school, realised that trait when he was chatting with kids at his classroom in Dublin, Ireland. Tonge had once shared a revealing story to The Indian Express about young Morgan.

“What do you want to do when you grow up?” Most dreams are shared. But a 14-year old says he wants to play cricket for England. Something in that voice and the look in his eyes has stayed with Stephen. “Lot’s of kids have dreams, but when I listened to Eoin, I thought, ‘Huh, he might actually do it.’ That moment has stayed. He was a very nice kid, very stubborn and focussed, mentally tough, used to keep his cards close to chest, poker faced — a trait of the region in North County Dublin he came from: Fingal. Out there in Fingal, they are friendly and nice, but reserved. Stubborn and single-minded, very comfortable with who and how they are. You never can tell what they thinking!”

Morgan has scored 10,859 international runs for England and changed a dour England ODI team to an attacking all-conquering side.