Eoin Morgan slams 29-ball 83 as Middlesex chase down domestic T20 world record target

Eoin Morgan slammed an unbeaten 29-ball 83 to lead Middlesex to a victory over Somerset with three overs to spare in the final league match of the T20 Blast on Friday. His knock was laced with eight sixes and five fours. Middlesex’s win ensured that they qualified for the quarter-final stage, while Somerset were knocked out.

YESSS!!!! YESS YES YES YESSSSS!!!!!! What an unbelievable, indescribable, unforgettable night! 🙌 A domestic T20 RECORD CHASE! 💪#TeamMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/SQvIlu5dUJ — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 30, 2019

Only thrice has a higher target been chased down in T20 cricket – all of them in T20Is. Australia’s 245/5 vs New Zealand in 2018 is the highest successful run chase. West Indies and England are the other two teams who have chased targets higher than 226, with South Africa being on the losing side both times.

Advertising

Somerset had put up 226 for five wickets, batting first, with Tom Abell scoring his maiden Twenty20 century, from 46 balls.

Chasing a score that had never been chased before in domestic cricket anywhere in the world, Middlesex’s task was made achievable by the opening pair of Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling putting on 67 from the first 22 balls. AB de Villiers, coming in next, chipped in 32 from 16 balls.

Then on, the stage belonged to Morgan. Smashing it around the park for fun, Morgan helped Middlesex chase down the target with three overs to spare.

Advertising

His run sequence of 1, 4, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 4, 1, 1, 6, 6, 6, 4, 1, 1, 1, 1, 6, 1, 6, 4, 1, 6, 2, 6, 0, 4, 6 shows that there were just two dot balls in his stay.

With the quarter-final line-ups at the T20 Blast decided after Friday’s round of matches, here is how the tournament has panned out:

The quarterfinals will be held between September 4 and September 7.