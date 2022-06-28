Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

Eoin Morgan confirmed his retirement from international cricket and stepped down as England’s white-ball captain after more than seven years on Tuesday.

Morgan, who spearheaded the Three Lions in white-ball cricket since their dismal failure at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, took the team to unprecedented heights.

Not only did he lead England to its first 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup but also took them to the No. 1 ranking in one-day internationals (ODI) and T20s.

“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game,” Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, said. “His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.”

Morgan-led England hold the record of having the three highest ODI totals; last week in the Netherlands they raised the world record to 498/4. However, he scored consecutive ducks in the first two matches and missed the third with a groin issue.

“I’m hugely proud of what I have achieved, but what I will cherish and remember most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know.”#ThankYouMorgs 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point,” Morgan said.

Morgan was also part of England teams that won their first title in 2010 at the World Twenty20 and captained the team to the final in 2016.

Morgan holds the team records for most ODIs (225) and T20s (115), and the most runs in both formats.

England all rounder Moeen Ali lauded Morgan’s “massive achievement” and said, “There were so many times where people were caught on the boundary and they were like, ‘I should have just hit a single,’ and he was like, ’No, no, next time you hit it out of the ground.’

We’d never come across a captain like that before.”

(With AP inputs)