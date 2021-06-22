Eoin Morgan insists use of ‘sir’ on social media not offensive

Eoin Morgan said there was nothing untoward about a new system of signals. (Reuters)

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has insisted that the use of the word ‘sir’ in his past Twitter posts was to convey “admiration and respect” and rejected suggestions any offence was intended.

Morgan and Jos Buttler, had come under fire earlier this month for their use of the word on social media as it was claimed they were mimicking how they were addressed by Indian people.

Thereafter, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a social media review to address any historical issues in the wake of the Ollie Robinson Twitter storm, but Morgan suggested his language may have been taken out of context.

“I don’t really reflect on it a lot. I find it, if I call somebody sir on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect,” Morgan told Mirror.co.uk.

“If that’s taken out of context there’s nothing I can control or do about it, so I haven’t actually looked into it,” he added.

“I think he does,” England’s white-ball skipper replied. “I think when you look at the player that he is and the performances that he puts in around the world, he’s a very fine player,”

“There are conversations to be had between Alex, myself and the coach, and potentially a few of the players, but trying to get those happening in Covid times has been an issue,” he explained. “But they could happen at some stage.”

England’s batting depth has helped take Morgan’s men to the top of the T20 rankings, something not lost on Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera.

“The batting unit, they have a lot of senior guys in the side,” he said. “We have plans with certain players, we have to do some really good plans for their senior guys.”

