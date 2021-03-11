England have massively benefitted from IPL: Eoin Morgan

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday said English cricketers’ tryst with the IPL has “massively benefitted” his team and the “priceless” experience could hold it in good stead in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

English players are often criticised by the country’s former cricketers for playing in the lucrative league.

“Yeah, we have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it and it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards 2019 World Cup,” Morgan said at a virtual press conference.

The five-match T20 series between India and England begins here on Friday.

On the eve of the series opener, he was asked about the England players being criticised for playing in the IPL.

“So, with two T20 World Cups almost around the corner from each other, hopefully, we are going to continue to participate in the best and the biggest T20 tournament in the world. We gain huge experience and confidence from that,” said Morgan, who has played 97 T20Is.

Morgan also said that from a personal point of view, he has learnt a lot by playing in the IPL.

“I think, it (the IPL experience) is huge. I think even regardless of the players involved in the World Cup, the development process that they go through just by being there, rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, being exposed to the pressures of being an overseas player in the biggest tournament in the world, priceless in many ways,” he explained.

‘India a very difficult side to beat in India’

England could get an idea of where they stand heading into this year’s World Cup at the end of their limited overs engagements against formidable India, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday.

Hosts India and England will be engaged in a T20 series, starting here on Friday, and that will be followed by a three-game ODI rubber.

“It is going to be from our point of view a learning process, going through what positions we might find ourselves in seven month’s time at the World Cup, with a perfect case scenario that we are playing against one of the best sides in the world, in their backyard and we know they are very difficult to beat,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the Virat Kohli-led India are a very difficult side to beat in their backyard and the limited-overs matches will be a challenge for his team.

“I do, I probably replicate the answer. India are the team to beat given we are playing them away from home. They are a very difficult side to beat in India,” Morgan said ahead of the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Given that the World Cup is here, I do think they will enter the World Cup as favourites, so this is going to be a great test for us and a great challenge and throughout the whole tour and not just for T20s,” added the 34-year-old Dublin-born batsman.