Eoin Morgan identifies KKR’s biggest strength in IPL 2021

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have fallen short in terms of delivering the goods at the last lap of the tournament in the past three season but this time they are prepared to go all the way.

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the knights and according to the 34-year-old, they have a good bench strength to deal with the challenges of injury and illness.

Stating that KKR has a well-rounded squad, Morgan said that the biggest strength would be their middle-order.

“The one positive, amongst others last year was the versatility within our middle order and the flexibility to either promote Sunil or promote myself or DK,” he said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“The strength within the middle order is, if we play well, there’s a lot of teams who will not enjoy playing against us.

“It is one of the strengths of our side, we need to make the right call in when to play the best hand. And that’s one of the things that we learned from last year,” he said.

Morgan also said that adding someone like Harbhajan Singh has bolstered their spin department in the tournament.

“Adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened us in a really good way. When you look at our spin department as a whole, on paper, it’s one of the best in the tournament and that’s factual,” the KKR skipper said.

“If you look at the options that we have and the conditions that we might play in probably particularly in Chennai, which notoriously can turn or at least raise the eyebrows of our spinners which is hard to do,” he added.

“It’s an area that if we play well in the tournament I think our spinners will have bowled well and contributed in that regard,” he further added.

If we compare the KKR side with the previous seasons, then the purple brigade appears to be a much more balanced side.

Their star-studded line-up has a mix of youthful exuberance and experience, which will likely help them attain the playoffs berth this time.