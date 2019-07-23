Eoin Morgan plays cricket with Afghan family, Rashid Khan calls him ‘legend’

Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup winning captain, channelled the spirit of the game when he played with an Afghan family, and was lauded in return by Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan on Twitter.

Legend ???????????? — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

Eoin Morgan took to Twitter to share his anecdote of how he was invited to play a game with an Afghan family when he was walking back home after dinner on Monday. The Irish-born batsman posted a picture of his meeting, to which Rashid Khan replied, calling him a “legend”.

Advertising

The 32-year-old became the first English captain to win the World Cup after defeating New Zealand on superior boundary count at Lord’s. After the triumph, England are set to face neighbours Ireland in their first-ever Test encounter on Wednesday at Lord’s.

England will then host traditional rivals Australia in the reputed Ashes series, which will take place from August 1 to September 16.