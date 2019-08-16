Eoin Morgan expresses doubt over leading England in World T20

Eoin Morgan, who led England to a maiden 50-over World Cup win in July, is unsure whether he will be at the helm of the T20I side when the next World T20 comes around because of persistent injuries.

Speaking to BBC on the sidelines of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Friday, Morgan said, “I need more time to think. It’s a big decision and a big commitment.”

Morgan was seen having trouble with a back injury in the recent World Cup. He even spoke to reporters without sitting at a press conference in the middle of the World Cup because he was having trouble with back pain.

With the next World T20 slated to be held next year in Australia, Morgan is unsure whether his body can hold up.

“I just don’t want to let anybody down. When you lead, you have to lead from the front and you have to be physically fit,” he said.

“Finding form is another thing. Hopefully that works itself out,” he added.

A special presentation for our World Cup winning captain @Eoin16 as he receives a silver cap from ECB chairman Colin Graves! 👏🧢 pic.twitter.com/IXTISBVKcf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 16, 2019

Morgan was commemorated by the England and Wales Cricket Board at Lord’s on Friday with a trophy for leading England to a historic World Cup title.