‘Enough is enough’: Shane Warne after another umpiring howler in BBL

The ongoing Big Bash League’s (BBL) 10th season has witnessed yet another umpiring howler when 13th match was being played between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers on Thursday. Brisbane’s batter Tom Cooper fell prey to a disastrous umpiring decision which again brought back the importance of DRS into the spotlight.

The incident took place when the 12th over was underway and on the second delivery, Cooper tried to play reverse sweep spinner Danny Briggs’ ball. The ball clearly edged and hit the right pad. The umpire lifted his finger in no time after a usual and obvious appeal from the fielding team.

Cooper showed his disappointment over the incorrect umpiring decision. Replays immediately showed umpire Tony Wilds had made a mistake. Chasing a target of 151, Heat fell short of just two runs as none other than Cooper (22 off 24) and Jimmy Peirson (69 off 36) could contribute much to the team’s cause.

The incident left Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds fuming when they were in the commentary box. They criticised the absence of DRS in the tournament. Hit it, didn’t he? He’s hit it, didn’t he?” Warne said. “OH MY GOODNESS! What is going on with this umpiring? Something has to be done, this is ridiculous,” he said on Fox Cricket.

“Just come on. Enough’s enough. Enough is enough. We’ve seen too much of this. If we want to take this competition seriously, we’ve got to have DRS. Cricket Australia just have to pay for it. We can’t have these decisions,” Warne said.