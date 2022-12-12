scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

‘Enjoy Test cricket being played like that (on Bazball)’, ‘One thing is sure, you’ll see really aggressive cricket from our side’: KL Rahul ahead of 1st India-Bangladesh Test

The 30-year-old further denied England's 'very fearless and aggressive' brand of cricket as 'being reckless'.

Mark Wood celebrates after picking a wicket during the 2nd Test vs Pakistan, KL Rahul. (England Cricket on Twitter/PTI)

With England on the brink of what would turn out to be a 26-run win in the second Test against Pakistan, India’s stand in captain for the first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul responded to his view of the Bazball style of cricket. “To watch, it is really really exciting. Watching these two Test matches against Pakistan,” Rahul said in a press conference ahead of the two-match series starting Wednesday, December 14.

“I’ve been watching the games and it’s really exciting. Really enjoying Test cricket being played like that. Very fearless, very aggressive. Taking the game on.”

The 30-year-old further denied England’s brand of cricket as ‘reckless’. “It’s how you view it. For me as a cricketer, it’s not reckless. They have a certain mindset and they’ve thought about it. Their players are doing the job for their team. When you’re doing that it doesn’t really matter how you’ve done it.”

“That’s worked for them. Each team has their own way. Obviously all teams can learn a thing or two from teams that are doing well and how they’ve really performed. It’s not always going to be the same approach. You turn up and (play) according to the conditions and where you are.” Asked about the brand of cricket the team would adopt under him going into the series, Rahul said, “One thing is sure, you’ll see aggressive cricket from our side.”

India, who were the runner ups from the last World Test Championship cycle stand fourth in the tally as of now while Bangladesh are at the bottom of the nine-team points table. The team has had a barrage of injury problems to address with captain Rohit Sharma to miss the first match, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are ruled out of the entire series.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“When captain gets injured, it’s something that the team will really miss but we’re hoping that he recovers and comes back for the second Test,” the stand in captain said.

On Virat Kohli’s return to form and Shubman Gill in Tests

Having scored his 71st international century in the T20 Asia Cup, being India’s top run scorer at the recent T20 World Cup, and scoring another hundred in the ODI series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul feels Virat Kohli will be able to channel his recent form in Test cricket as well.

Advertisement

“He’s been around for so long, he’s such an experienced player. His mindset, his passion for the team has always remained the same, the commitment that he gives for the team, it’s been on show for everyone to see, you can’t really question that,” Rahul said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

The Indian opener also heaped praise of Shubman Gill as an all format player. “How he’s transformed and how he is getting better at his game is wonderful to see. I think Test matches, whenever he has got the opportunity he has done the job for the team. He’s young but he has a temperament for the longer format or whatever format he plays.”

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:02:17 pm
Next Story

FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress over raking up PM’s old ‘rupee in ICU’ remark

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close