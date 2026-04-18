‘Enjoy everything’: RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara’s message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals react after dismissal during Match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, India, on April 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said that opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must enjoy his cricket and that “less said, the better” for him. Sooryavanshi is on fire in the IPL, having scored 200 runs in 5 innings with the help of two fifties. He, however, had a rare misfire in the last match when he was dismissed for a duck by Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Praful Hinge.

“My message to Vaibhav is simple: enjoy everything. Whether it’s 100 off 35 balls, 50 off 15, or a first-ball duck — you’re allowed to score runs, and you’re allowed to fail. It’s part and parcel of cricket,” the RR director of cricket said on the high expectations surrounding the young gun.