Stuart Broad reaches 500 wickets in Tests, shatters records for England

Stuart Broad reached the landmark in his 140th Test. (AP) Stuart Broad reached the landmark in his 140th Test. (AP)

England’s fast bowler Stuart Broad, who was just a wicket away from joining an elite club of fast bowlers who have bagged 500 wickets in Test Cricket, finally reached the landmark on the fifth day of the third Test against West Indies.

The 34-year-old bowler scalped Kraig Brathwaite on Tuesday to reach the landmark. He became the 7th bowler to surpass the tally of 500 Test wickets. Interestingly, Broad reached the milestone in his 14th year of Test cricket.

Broad, who is playing his 140th Test, has shown that he still has fire in the belly’ to achieve a lot more for England. According to former skipper Michael Atherton, the “champion sportsman” has the potential to claim 600 Test wickets.

After being ignored for the series opener against the West Indies in Southampton, the English pacer silenced his critics by putting up scintillating performances in the remaining two Tests. He ended the third day of the series decider with 499 Test wickets, just one short of the coveted 500 mark.

Broad, who is England’s all-time second highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, had minced no word in criticising the decision of leaving him out of the first Test, which the host lost against the West Indies.

Yes. When Broad takes his 500th and plays along with Anderson, it will be the first instance of two pacers with 500+ wickets playing together. In fact, not just for the same team but first instance of 2 pacers with 500+ wickets in a Test from both teams. https://t.co/RGuyOTNEwa — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 27, 2020

He alongwith James Anderson made another record on Tuesday. When Broad took his 500th and played along with Anderson, it is the first instance of two pacers with 500+ wickets playing together. Anderson is nearing 600 Test wickets mark as he has 587 wickets in his kitty.

Broad, who is also remembered for being hit six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in 2007 World T20, has been the leading wicket-taker in the world since January 2011.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd