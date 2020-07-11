ENGvWI: Ben Stokes second fastest to reach 4000 runs and 150 wickets in Test cricket

Only West Indies’ Gary Sobers has reached the milestone faster than Ben Stokes. FILE Only West Indies’ Gary Sobers has reached the milestone faster than Ben Stokes. FILE

England all-rounder and stand-in captain for the Southampton Test Ben Stokes became the second-fastest Test Cricketer to reach the milestone of 4000 Test runs and 150 Test wickets under his belt. The New Zealand-born cricketer achieved the historic feat while batting on Day 3 when he scalped Alzarri Joseph’s wicket. Stokes finished the first innings with 4 for 49 in 14 overs on Friday.

Stokes joined former England all-rounder Ian Botham in the club of 4000 Test runs and 150-plus wickets. The ICC congratulated Stokes by mentioning his name along with the greats in the list. Windies great Gary Sobers, former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis, India’s Kapil Dev and ex-New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori are also in the list. Sobers took 63 Tests to reach the milestone, while Stokes completed the feat in 64 Tests.

Ben Stokes clean bowls Alzarri Joseph he now has 150 Test wickets! 🎉 #ENGvWI SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/J9IrapSl4x pic.twitter.com/8BgMEySYOp — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020

Earlier, Stokes got opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 65 and picked up the rest three in the final session which began with the dismissal of Windies skipper Jason Holder. His third wicket came in form of Joseph which was his 150th wicket and extended his tally by one more with the dismissal of Shane Dowrich.

West Indies were all out for 318, with the visitors taking a 110-run lead in the first Test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd