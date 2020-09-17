scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Top news

ENGvAUS 3rd ODI: The two bizarre incidents that added spice to the final

A freakish review by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and then Glenn Maxwell narrowly escaped when the ball hit the glove first and given not out.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 17, 2020 1:37:17 pm
ENGv AUS 3rd ODI, Aus win series, Aaron Finch review, Glenn Maxwell escapes LBWAustralia win the ODI series 2-1 on Wednesday. (Screengrabs)

The England vs Australia ODI series ended on Wednesday with the visitors lifting the trophy 2-1. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey struck centuries in a 212-run stand to help Australia reach its target of 303 with two balls remaining and secure the series. The Australians consigned England to its first loss in a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015.

Meanwhile, the match was rocked by two incidents. Firstly, a freakish review by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and then Glenn Maxwell narrowly escaped when the ball hit the glove first and given not out.

Batting first, England were in trouble when Mitchell Stac stuck twice in two balls. Adam Zampa was on the attack in the 19th over and Jonny Bairstow defended a straight ball for which Aaron Finch decided to review it only to waste a review. Social media and cricket experts started criticizing Finch’s decision of a clear not out LBW decision.

Another incident involving Glenn Maxwell, who played a winning ton, came to light when he during an attempt to play a reverse sweep and found before the stumps. It would have thumped into the middle but he ended up gloving it! Luck favoured him this time and the third umpire ruled him not out. Maxwell was also let off on 44 when he edged Rashid to Buttler, who failed to gather behind the stumps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

ENG v AUS
Australia win ODI series against England 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 17: Latest News