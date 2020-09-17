ENGvAUS 3rd ODI: The two bizarre incidents that added spice to the final

Australia win the ODI series 2-1 on Wednesday. (Screengrabs)

The England vs Australia ODI series ended on Wednesday with the visitors lifting the trophy 2-1. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey struck centuries in a 212-run stand to help Australia reach its target of 303 with two balls remaining and secure the series. The Australians consigned England to its first loss in a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015.

Meanwhile, the match was rocked by two incidents. Firstly, a freakish review by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and then Glenn Maxwell narrowly escaped when the ball hit the glove first and given not out.

Batting first, England were in trouble when Mitchell Stac stuck twice in two balls. Adam Zampa was on the attack in the 19th over and Jonny Bairstow defended a straight ball for which Aaron Finch decided to review it only to waste a review. Social media and cricket experts started criticizing Finch’s decision of a clear not out LBW decision.

This was a review for an lbw decision 👀#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/F9eoIaczlS — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 16, 2020

Another incident involving Glenn Maxwell, who played a winning ton, came to light when he during an attempt to play a reverse sweep and found before the stumps. It would have thumped into the middle but he ended up gloving it! Luck favoured him this time and the third umpire ruled him not out. Maxwell was also let off on 44 when he edged Rashid to Buttler, who failed to gather behind the stumps.

Surely it’s a Maxwell day ⬇️

1️⃣ Drop Catch by Jos Buttler ✔️

2️⃣ Survives from LBW by Hitting Glove ✔️ #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/aQqoaJrYYZ — Mathan Writes (@Cric_writes59) September 16, 2020

#ENGvAUS crickets a funny game, how do i explain this to my partner whom I’m trying to get into the game pic.twitter.com/0skZ1Kka1f — Howard U. Likakis (@GaddiGinot2) September 16, 2020

