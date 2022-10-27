English press cling on older fightbacks for hope after humbling by Ireland

Stating that England have been in this situation before post their defeat to Ireland, BBC Sport noted that squad reshuffle might help England bring their floundering campaign on track.

“England have stood on this precipice before. In 2019, group-stage defeats by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia left the pre-World Cup favourites staring over the edge before they manoeuvred their way to the 50-over title on a sunny Sunday at Lord’s three weeks later, ” the BBC said.

They would lean on prior instances. “Previous winners have afforded a slip up – Australia were crushed by England a year ago in the United Arab Emirates and came back to win the title. England won the T20 world title in 2010 despite losing to West Indies in the group stage, and could have gone out were it not for a wash-out against Ireland. But most of all, Stokes, Buttler and many of the others in this England team have been here before, ” the BBC wrote.

Buttler, BBC said, had called on his team to summon those memories of 2019 to turn it around. “There are a lot of experienced cricketers in our dressing room who would have been set back at certain times in their career – whether it be the 2019 World Cup, a franchise tournament or before in international cricket. So, certainly guys who understand how to deal with the emotions of great disappointment like today, have to deal with it.There’s no point trying to hide away from the feelings you have.You’ve got to deal with those very quickly, get over it and look forward to the Australia game, ” he was quoted as saying ahead of the Friday near knockout game vs Australia, where a crowd upwards of 70,000 is expected.

Threadbaring their team composition, the BBC laid it out in the open: “First-choice seamers leaking runs. A scratchy top order struggling for fluency. Ben Stokes looking like a man who, funnily enough, has hardly played a T20 international in 18 months. All issues borne out of England having had to select a squad of convenience, rather than one perfectly sculpted to take on the world, ” BBC wrote.

Alex Hales came in for criticism described as one, “whose place is coming under threat after a third single-figure score in his last five innings in Australia, is opening because of Jason Roy’s collapse in form and Jonny Bairstow’s misfortune on the golf course.”

Further muddles were highlighted starting with Stokes at No 4. “Stokes would not be opening the bowling were it not for injuries to Jofra Archer and Reece Topley, but that role also means England cannot drop the all-rounder, despite his poor batting form in the pivotal number four slot. Stokes’ struggles would be easier to deal with if number three Dawid Malan, so dominant against Australia earlier this month, did not appear to now be using a bat without a middle, ” BBC wrote, adding: “The defeat by Ireland is when the issues were laid bare but the signs were there against Afghanistan too in slipping to 97-5 in their chase.”

The Telegraph was critical of England’s bowling that was consistently too short in seamer-friendly conditions.

Scyld Berry wrote that England’s decision to engage in short-pitched bowling as “outrageous”.

“A fresh, grassy pitch and overhead cloud did not suggest but actively dictated that England should bowl line and length – instead of being suckered by Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker into a bouncer war which saw Ireland shape the match by hitting 59 runs from the six-over powerplay and 92 for one from ten overs,” The Telegraph wrote. “Serious questions have to be asked: why were England blown off course so quickly by Ireland’s top three batsmen? Can England win this tournament without Reece Topley, who has gone home with an ankle injury, and who has a dependable temperament under fire and could have been expected to pitch the ball up?England batted poorly too, again, of course … but the truth was that Ireland’s seamers maximised conditions … whereas England’s did not.”

The net run rates of both England and Australia brought trouble, noting England’s proclivity to losing in World Cups to spunky but newer teams. “England has lost to the Netherlands twice at the T20 World Cup (2009 and 2014) and was also beaten by Ireland at the 2011 ODI World Cup.”

Mark Wood was quoted in the English press as saying England copped it for being “off”. “We were off, they were on and they deserved to win. If you don’t play well you can get punished. It doesn’t have to be the No 1 team in the world, it can be any team. We knew the intensity had to be there and the first 10 overs that intensity wasn’t there. That is what’s most important. We set high standards and want to be consistent. To win competitions you’ve got to maintain those standards and we weren’t at that level,” Wood was quoted.

Jos Buttler, the England captain, who was out for a 2-ball-duck said: “We should let it hurt. Days like today are really, really disappointing and you’ve got to feel that. There’s no point in saying let’s sweep it under the carpet and move on. It wasn’t we were a little bit off. We were just too far off, it took us too long to get to the level we needed to be.”

The Guardian pegged down the upcoming battle against Australia to something of a war of straggling strugglers. “Australia and England in their current state is not exactly a battle of the titans, but a struggle between teams looking to emerge from difficulty. That can of course happen in a few good minutes of T20 cricket, where one performance can start a team clicking. Mark Wood has been exciting for England, taking regular wickets while running in at his full sprint and bowling rapidly. Ben Stokes has offered little with the bat but has used the bounce in Australian pitches to contribute with the ball. Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone have done some judicious hitting in the middle order, ” the Guardian wrote.