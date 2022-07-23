scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

Northeast, a 32-year-old right-handed batter, hit 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball knock.

By: AP |
Updated: July 23, 2022 7:43:07 pm
Sam Northeast entered an exclusive group of cricketers to pass 400 runs in a single innings. (Twitter/Glamorgan Cricket)

Sam Northeast entered an exclusive group of cricketers to pass 400 runs in a single innings after hitting 410 not out for Glamorgan in an English County Championship match on Saturday. He didn’t get a chance to challenge Brian Lara’s world-record individual score of 501 — set in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire, also in an English county match — because Glamorgan chose to declare on 795-5 against Leicestershire.

Northeast, a 32-year-old right-handed batter, hit 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball knock. It is the highest individual score this century in elite-level cricket, surpassing Lara’s test-record 400 not out for West Indies against England in 2004, and the ninth highest of all time.

Only eight players had previously ever made 400 or more in first-class cricket. Like Lara, Australian batter Bill Ponsford passed the 400 mark on two occasions, when playing for the state of Victoria in the 1920s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot

Northeast’s knock was the fourth 400-plus score in the English county game, after Lara, Archie MacLaren (424) in 1895 and Graeme Hick (405) in 1988.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 23: Latest News