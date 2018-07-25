Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
English cricket club bowled out for 18, target chased down in 12 minutes

In a humiliating turn of events, Beckenham CC were bowled out for just 18 runs, their lowest total in 152-years of the club's existence.

Beckenham CC were bowled out for 18 runs. (Twitter/@andyclay4)
In one of the most disappointing batting performances in history, an English cricket club, Beckenham CC were bowled out for just 18 runs in a match. In a Shepherd Neame Kent Cricket League match against Bexley CC, Beckenham were bundled out in just 49 minutes as they managed to reach the total of just 18 runs in 11.2 overs. The total is Beckenham’s lowest ever since the club was formed 152 years ago. To add to the humiliation, it took Bexley just 12 minutes to chase down the total with all their 10 wickets intact.

In the match, Scotland international Calum McLeod, who has played 57 ODIs, did the most damage for Bexley, as he picked up six wickets and gave just five runs. Jason Benn picked up the rest of the wickets, as he finished with figures of 4/12.

Beckenham CC skipper won the toss and elected to bat first after which he saw his side go four wickets down with just nine runs on the board. The hopes of getting a little bit stability were quashed as they continued to lose wickets before, finally, Jason Benn dismissed Alex Shanks in the 12th over to end the misery.

A total of five Beckenham players failed to open their account with Alexander Senn, William MacVicar and Calum Lennox, scoring the highest individual runs of four, each. Coming down to chase the total, Christopher Laas scored an unbeaten-4 while Aiden Giggs scored 12 not out as they took their side to a win. Bexley took 3.3 overs to chase the total, being helped on their way to the target by six extra runs.

