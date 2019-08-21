England’s Women’s World Cup-winning coach Mark Robinson steps down

Mark Robinson has resigned as England women’s national team coach two years after taking the side to World Cup glory with a victory over India in the final at Lords.

Robinson departs after four years in the role and following 12 points to four Women’s Ashes series defeat to Australia earlier in the year with England victorious in only one of the seven matches played across all formats.

Assistant coach Alastair Maiden has taken temporary charge of the side as they build towards the ICC Women’s Championship series against Pakistan in December.

“It’s been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia,” Robinson said in a statement.

Having won two men’s County Championship titles with Sussex, the 52-year-old has previously suggested he could return to the men’s game.

England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor said she agreed with the timing of his departure.

“It is important that we give Mark’s successor time to shape the team’s future direction and to begin to develop strong relationships with the players as we plan for the next phase of our international calendar,” she said.