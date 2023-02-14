scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

England’s Stuart Broad returns for New Zealand test

England will play two Tests against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui and Wellington starting from February 16 and 24 respectively.

Stuart BroadEngland's Stuart Broad of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
England’s Stuart Broad returns for New Zealand test
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum’s team for England’s 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter. He joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England’s pace attack.

The match is going ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrille, which has brought widespread flooding, landslides and forced evacuations in the North Island.

England will play two Tests against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui and Wellington starting from February 16 and 24 respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 18:38 IST
Next Story

Karnataka to introduce new system to process applications of private schools

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close