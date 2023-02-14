England’s Stuart Broad returns for New Zealand test

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum’s team for England’s 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter. He joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England’s pace attack.

The match is going ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrille, which has brought widespread flooding, landslides and forced evacuations in the North Island.

England will play two Tests against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui and Wellington starting from February 16 and 24 respectively.

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.