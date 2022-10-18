scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

England’s Reece Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener v Afghanistan

England will be wary of any complacency against Afghanistan, especially as the tournament has already seen major upsets with former champions Sri Lanka and twice winners West Indies suffering shock defeats.

Topley will be assessed in the build-up to Saturday's match in Perth, the 2010 champions said in a statement. (FILE)

England seamer Reece Topley is doubtful for their opening T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan after rolling his ankle during practice, the team said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old left-armer hurt his left ankle during a fielding drill ahead of Monday’s warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba.

He will be assessed in the build-up to Saturday’s match in Perth, the 2010 champions said in a statement. Jos Buttler’s England are among the title favourites after back-to-back T20 series victories in Pakistan and Australia. “We’re definitely ready now,” all-rounder Sam Curran said.

“We’re feeling like we’re almost not peaking but we’re playing good cricket. “We’re really excited, hopefully with a couple of good training sessions in Perth, come the weekend we’ll be good.” England will be wary of any complacency against Afghanistan, especially as the tournament has already seen major upsets with former champions Sri Lanka and twice winners West Indies suffering shock defeats.
“It’s T20 format, anything could happen,” Curran said.

“Afghanistan are a side that are extremely skilful We know it’s going to be a really tough opening game.” The 24-year-old’s all-around ability was on display in Monday’s warm-up match against Pakistan where he shared the new ball with Ben Stokes and smashed an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls to guide his team to a comprehensive victory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

“It’s very challenging but it’s just a role you’ve got to enjoy,” he said. “Guys like Moeen (Ali), (Liam) Livingstone, Harry Brook are experienced in that middle-over phase so they help me through it. “There will be some days where it doesn’t work, some days where it does.”

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:06:34 pm
Next Story

This Festive Season, Shop #DilKholKar With The Safest Digital Account

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 18: Latest News