Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

England’s Ollie Robinson feared career was over amid injury woes

The 29-year-old Sussex player lost his place in the England team after disappointing tours of Australia and West Indies due to a recurring back problem.

Robinson has been impressive during England's current series in Pakistan with eight wickets in two matches . (FILE)

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson said a series of injuries had left him fearing for his cricket career as he described the last 12 months as his toughest as a professional.

The 29-year-old Sussex player lost his place in the England team after disappointing tours of Australia and West Indies due to a recurring back problem before being recalled for matches against South Africa in August.

“I kept coming back to full fitness, then getting an injury or illness, then another injury,” Robinson told the BBC. “There were points when I didn’t think I was going to play for England again, or play cricket again.

“I thought ‘I might have to look at what else I can do… I don’t think I’m going to be able to carry on playing cricket’. It’s probably the toughest 12 months I’ve had as a professional cricketer.”

Robinson has been impressive during England’s current series in Pakistan with eight wickets in two matches and could add to that tally in the third and final test starting on Saturday as the tourists look to complete a 3-0 sweep.

“It’s a really proud tour for me, in the fact my body has got through it, I’ve bowled well and proved to the world I can do it in any conditions,” Robinson said.

“It’s been tough and there have been some dark days, but series wins like this make it all worthwhile.

“It’s an exciting time for English cricket. We’ve done 2-0 and if we can do 3-0 it’ll be an amazing effort. The boys are prepared for one, last big push.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:34:26 pm
