England’s new red-ball coach Stephen Fleming has laid down his target revealing he wants to be incharge of the No 1 Test team in the world. At present, England are sitting fifth in the Test rankings with Fleming set to take over the team from the tour of South Africa later this year.

After England parted ways with Bazball, Fleming addressed his first press conference on Sunday, where he was straightaway asked if one could get to see Flemball. “Flemball? That’s a medical condition,” he began. Despite being appointed as the new Test team coach in the end of July, he couldn’t join the England set up for the series against Pakistan which England won 3-0.