scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

England’s Mark Wood struggling to be fit for T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan

"I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn't bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England," Wood told the BBC.

Mark Wood in action at the 2022 T20 World Cup. (SOURCE: ICC)

England pace spearhead Mark Wood said he is unsure if he will recover from a hip injury in time to play in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan but could throw his name into the hat if skipper Jos Buttler desperately needs him.

Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England’s brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood told the BBC.

“I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game — I don’t know if I’ll be able to. The team did really well last game — if the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

Wood’s pace has added bite to England’s attack in Australia with the 32-year-old claiming nine wickets in the group stage of the tournament.

The fast bowler missed the Indian Premier League this year after sustaining an elbow injury during England’s test series in the West Indies and the team will hope he recovers before their test series in Pakistan which starts on Dec. 1.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 11:08:42 pm
Next Story

22-year-old student held after two men die in accident on WEH; later released on bail

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News