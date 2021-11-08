scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

England’s Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved batsman James Vince as his replacement.

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 8, 2021 6:38:04 pm
Jason Roy, James Vince, England, T20 World Cup 2021, England T20 World Cup, Sports News, Indian ExpressEngland's Jason Roy walks off the field after an injury. (AP Photo)

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a torn calf muscle, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Monday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved batsman James Vince as his replacement.

Roy retired hurt with the problem during England’s 10-run loss to South Africa in their final Super 12 match even though Eoin Morgan’s team still qualified for the last four as the Group I leaders.

“I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow,” Roy said. “I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more
READ |T20 World Cup 2021: England sweat over Jason Roy’s injury

“It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

“The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year.”

England, who are the 50-over world champions, will face New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Tarak Sinha, one of India’s reputed cricket coaches, passes away aged 71
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 08: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven