England’s James Anderson ruled out of South Africa series with rib injury

James Anderson ruled out of South Africa series with rib injury (Source: Reuters) James Anderson ruled out of South Africa series with rib injury (Source: Reuters)

England fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two Tests of the four-match series against South Africa due to a rib injury as the ‘cursed’ tour claimed another victim.

Anderson sustained a rib injury in England’s 189-run win in the second Test at Newlands and underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town.

“England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a number of setbacks for England who despite the mishaps levelled the series with a thrilling victory on Tuesday.

Frustrating to be missing the rest of this series with a broken rib but hopefully will be healed in a few weeks! Will be supporting the boys from home 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/rPM3FebQi5 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 8, 2020

Opener Rory Burns underwent surgery in London this week after he injured his ankle in a soccer kickabout on the eve of the second Test.

Jofra Archer also missed the Cape Town match because of an elbow injury, although scans have since cleared him to play in the rest of the tour.

Never over for England till Ben Stokes tolls at the middle

About 10 players and more support staff were laid low by a mystery virus that swept through the squad before the first Test in Pretoria.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has labelled the tour as ‘cursed’. His father suffered a stroke days after arriving in the country to watch his son and remains in hospital in Johannesburg.

Ben Stokes convinces shy Dom Sibley to accept Man of the Match award

Anderson, England’s leading Test wicket-taker, returned to the side following a lengthy layoff due to a calf injury last year, claiming five wickets in the first innings at Cape Town and two in the second before pulling up injured.

The third Test begins in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App