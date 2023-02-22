scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

England’s evergreen Anderson back on top of ICC Test Rankings

At 40 years and 207 days Anderson has knocked Australian paceman Pat Cummins off his four-year perch to become the oldest player to top the ICC test rankings.

England's James Anderson appeals successfully for a LBW decision to dismiss New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on the fourth day. (AP)
Listen to this article
England’s evergreen Anderson back on top of ICC Test Rankings
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Like a fine wine England bowler James Anderson appears to be improving with age and the 40-year-old seamer is back on top of the International Cricket Council test rankings for the sixth time in his illustrious career.

At 40 years and 207 days Anderson has knocked Australian paceman Pat Cummins off his four-year perch to become the oldest player to top the ICC test rankings.

Anderson, who has taken more test wickets than any other fast bowler in history, played a key role in England’s 267-run victory over New Zealand in last week’s first test in Mount Maunganui, England’s 10th win in 11 tests.

His seven wickets took his career total to 682 and for the first time since his maiden series in 2003 his average is now below 26. Anderson shows no sign of losing his edge either and since he turned 35 he has taken 202 wickets in 56 tests at a miserly average of 20.56.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The previous oldest player to top the ICC test rankings was Australian legspinner Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

Anderson will be back alongside strike partner Stuart Broad in the second test which starts in Wellington on Thursday.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Highlights PSL 2023: Karachi win by 67 ...

The duo became the most lethal bowling partnership in test history in the first test against New Zealand with their 1,009 wickets from 113 matches together moving them past the previous record of 1,001 between Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:52 IST
Next Story

Schoolteacher stabbed to death by pupil in southwest France

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close