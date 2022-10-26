‘England’s changed, they don’t help Ireland, despite an Irish man helping them win World Cup’

Kenny Carroll was an Ireland player who played his part in the historic 2007 World Cup win against Pakistan. He was also simultaneously a postman, clutching a grey-clothed postbag of dreams and regrets, of hopes and hurts, across Dublin.

“They were different times!” Carroll says minutes after Ireland’s epic win over neighbours England.

He offers a lot of laughter, great insights, a touch of hurt, some nostalgia, pride, and a whole lot of positivity about the future, all these feelings being mutually related.

Carroll explains why it’s so special to beat England. They had done it once earlier at the 50-over World Cup stage in Bangalore in 2011; the second time is a lot sweeter in some ways.

“It’s sweeter because England has had a funny attitude towards us in recent years. They don’t help Ireland or European countries. They used to be helpful before but it seems the country has changed.”

Then comes his money shot.

“Which is strange because it was an Irish guy (Eoin Morgan) who helped them to an ODI World Cup triumph!” Carroll chuckles. “Playing us seems to be almost as if they are doing us a favour.”

In the past, Irish players used to populate English domestic cricket. But of late, they have been classified as overseas professionals and have been losing out on The Hundred and county cricket. “I was surprised they went with that rule.”

Ireland players celebrate with fans following their T20 World Cup cricket match against England in Melbourne, Australia. (AP) Ireland players celebrate with fans following their T20 World Cup cricket match against England in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)

The disinclination to help stirred not just hurt but hard self-reflection in the Irish cricket fraternity, Carroll says.

“Questions were asked here: Why can’t we raise our standard so much that they are forced to select us overseas players. We have a few of course but it was good to see it raised ambitions in Irish cricket.”

Now for the positivity as Carroll offers his biggest takeaway from Wednesday’s win.

“I have to look at the big picture here. No longer can it be said that it is a one-team wonder. As in old players from past teams. It’s an almost fresh new team. For them to do this, it means cricket is developing nicely in Ireland. Young new players are coming along, rising up, and doing well – we can take big heart from that.”

In the big league

In recent series against India and New Zealand, Ireland had pushed them close in a couple of games but couldn’t get over the line. “Questions were asked whether they are mentally tough enough to get over. They were getting the runs and bowling well, but something was holding them back. This World Cup, they have stepped across that line – first against the West Indies and now against England.

England’s Jos Buttler, left, congratulates Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie following their T20 World Cup cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. (AP) England’s Jos Buttler, left, congratulates Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie following their T20 World Cup cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)

“It also says much that this is the first time they were playing at the iconic MCG. We don’t get to experience such moments. With this win, the future does look bright.”

Talking about the future takes him back to the past.

“I am indeed happy and proud to have played a part in that great win against Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. No one gave us any chance. We thought then that this might turn out to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing. But that win has triggered a love for cricket and a spike in ambition for young kids all over the country. Many of the current players would have celebrated and got inspired by that win.”

Carroll might have been a postman who played cricket but he did deliver a cricket revolution, didn’t he? Carroll laughs long.

He has one more thing to say. “We are not Cinderellas of cricket any more; no longer a surprise win here and there. The boys are professional.”

No need to return to the sack cloth after midnight or wait for the prince; Cinderella’s shoes were buried deep inside MCG. They can now walk out free, holding their heads high, anytime, anywhere.