scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

England’s absence robs WTC final of ‘Bazball’ buzz

Two years after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton, India are on the verge of sealing a spot in June's title decider at The Oval.

England''s captain Ben Stokes, second right, leads his players from the field after defeating New Zealand on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand. (AP)

This year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final will again be a party without hosts, leaving England fans wishing their team’s ‘Bazball’ revolution had been sparked a little earlier.

Two years after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton, India are on the verge of sealing a spot in June’s title decider at The Oval.

India, who have taken an emphatic 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, need one more victory to secure their place, while avoiding a 4-0 whitewash would punch a ticket for Pat Cummins and his men.

Should either of them fail in their pursuits, only Sri Lanka have an outside chance of gatecrashing the party, but they must triumph 2-0 in New Zealand in March before even dreaming of making the final.

England’s mathematical chance of making the final were snuffed out after India hammered Australia inside three days in Nagpur earlier this month.

It came just as England, under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, were threatening to change the way test cricket is played with the “Bazball” approach to the longest format.

The stunning transformation continued with a comprehensive victory over New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday, which gave the new captain-coach partnership a 10th win in 11 tests since they came in and put the emphasis on entertainment over outcome.

“It’s completely unrecognisable,” veteran seamer Stuart Broad said at Bay Oval on the eve of the victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

“It’s a bit of a shame there’s not a fly-on-the-wall documentary on it because it’s amazing to be part of. I’m so lucky to see it first-hand.

“Honestly, since June, I can’t remember a negative word in the dressing room. It’s phenomenal to watch how Baz and Stokesy go about their business.”

Stokes replaced Joe Root as captain in April last year after debacles in Australia and West Indies, which effectively cooked England’s WTC goose and prompted the change in the guard.

Advertisement

Top nine test teams play six series each – three at home and three away – in a two-year cycle, with the top two making the final of the WTC, which was designed to lend context to bilateral series.

Under Stokes, England blanked New Zealand 3-0, beat India at Edgbaston and prevailed 2-1 against South Africa on home soil.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Their radical brand of cricket worked abroad too, as they completed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan and now just need to avoid a defeat in Wellington this week to win the two-test series in New Zealand, which falls outside the WTC cycle.

Had England’s revival been sparked a little earlier, they might be bidding to complete the collection of all three of cricket’s major men’s global titles in June’s WTC final.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

They won the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November and will defending the 50-overs title they won in 2019 in India later this year.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 09:37 IST
Next Story

How Spotify is leveraging technology to benefit its most popular playlist: Punjabi 101

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
close