England’s 20-year old pacer, Issy Wong can be the quickest ever

Isabelle Wong can solve a rubix cube in 33 seconds. She has got proof. A video posted by ECB Cricket on their Twitter handle from September 2019.

“They just see it differently some people, don’t they,” said the commentator.

3️⃣3️⃣ seconds to complete a Rubik’s Cube!!! 😮 It’s not just bowling that @VipersKSL youngster Issy Wong is quick at#KSL2019 pic.twitter.com/klJB9tEJxK — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 1, 2019

Just the right sets of the words to describe the then 17-year old who had already made a name for herself in English cricket by clocking 70 mph playing for Warwickshire. Three years and an England Test debut day later, Wong seems all the more promising a prospect. One who can become the first woman to clock 80 mph.

The 20-year old who received her debut red-ball cap for England on Monday took little time to impress in England’s whites as she cleaned up one of the best of the game, South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt. Wong pitched the ball up outside the off-stump and nipped it back in to affect the off stump, at 68 mph.

In an interview last year with inews, Wong spoke about how starting early was key to her pace.

“I started playing for the county at the age of 11 and I haven’t looked back since,” she said.

“I’m pretty competitive. I would always look at the kid next to me and think, ‘I’m going to bowl faster than you’. It never occurred to me that I couldn’t because I was a girl and they were boys, that thought never entered my head.”

Wong, whose father has Cantonese ancestors and mother, a Yorkshire native, wasn’t the first to be associated with cricket in the family. Two of her great-uncles had played for the Hong Kong men’s national team.

On the matter of bowling the quickest in women’s game, Wong answers in affirmative.

“I don’t believe in putting a ceiling on anything in any walk of life. Of course, someone can bowl over 80mph but you have to make things better 1 percent at a time – then you take a wider look and see just how far you’ve come.”

Kate Cross, who was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings with the figures of 4/63 had high words to offer for her debutant England teammate.

“Wongy steaming in and trying to knock people’s heads off at some point, she’s been doing that in the nets with us all week so it was great to see her get a chance,” she said in the post-match presser on Tuesday.

Not in the least the last we’ll see of her in England colors, making the speedometer go gaga.