England celebrate World Cup success with WWE Championship Title

Following their historic victory in the third Test of the Ashes, the England cricket team celebrated after receiving the customized WWE Championship title featuring the iconic crown and three lions in gold, created by WWE to mark England’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win in July.

Advertising

England Cricket stars Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root proved their WWE Superstar credentials as they took it in turns to strike a winning pose with the title before training at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

WWE Hall of Famer, 14-time World Champion and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the custom WWE Championship Title on social media last month.

The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord’s.

Advertising

England took on New Zealand in what can be best described as the greatest World Cup final ever at Lord’s.

England batted second and tied the game in the stipulated 50 overs.

The Super Over that came after also ended in a tie and England were declared winners on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries scored in the match.