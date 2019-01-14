England women to tour India for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals

England women will be playing three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals in India in February-March, touring the country for the second time in less than a year.

Points earned from the ODIs will be added to the ICC Women’s Championship in the second cycle.

The ODIs are set to played in Mumbai on February 22. 25 and 28 while the T20Is will be held in Guwahati begin March 9.

Reigning 50-over World Cup winners England last toured India in March 2018 for a T20I tri-series in Mumbai, where they ended runners-up to Australia.

India won the subsequent ODI series 2-1.

The teams last met each other in the World T20 semi-final, in the Caribbean last November, which India lost.