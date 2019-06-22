England Women’s Kate Cross trolled for missing easy run out, clarifies her action on Twitter

In the second encounter in a T20I series in Nottingham, the England Women defeated West Indies Women by 42 runs, where a botched attempt at a runout by Kate Cross emerged as a talking point for the game.

Captained by Heather Knight, England Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the series against the Caribbean outfit.

Kate Cross has just played nine T20Is, picking as many wickets. During the clash against West Indies Women, she was the most expensive bowler, conceding 30 runs in her spell of three overs.

The Lancashire-bowler became a talking point on social media when it seemed like she missed an obvious chance of runout at the bowler’s end. When the cover fielder had reacted quickly and threw the ball back to her, Cross decided not to dismiss the batswoman on her end and instead threw the ball to the wicketkeeper.

???????? pic.twitter.com/vY1BEbzsmS — Out of Context Cricket (@OOCCricket_) 22 June 2019

Facing criticism for the apparent goof-up, Kate Cross took to Twitter to clarify, claiming that she didn’t take the bails off at her end because it was already on the floor.

Good to see I didn’t panic on live TV because there was a bail on the floor at my end ???????????????? #ImHuman https://t.co/i6l7BjsSoW — Kate Cross (@katecross16) 22 June 2019

The apparent goof-up didn’t cost England Women much though, as they went on to win the game quite easily after they had set a massive target of 181 for the West Indies Women to chase. Danielle Wyatt’s 81 off 55 and Linsey Smith and Katherine Brunt’s couple of wickets each gave England their lead.