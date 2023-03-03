scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
England cricketer Danielle Wyatt gets engaged to girlfriend Georgie Hodge

Wyatt went unsold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction and will not be part of the T20 league.

Danni WyattEnglish cricketer Danni Wyatt announces engagement with partner Georgie Hodge. (Instagram/DannieWyatt)

England batter Danielle Wyatt on Thursday took to social media to announce her engagement with long-time partner Georgie Hodge.

The 31-year-old got engaged in South Africa to her long-time girlfriend Georgie, a football agent. Georgie is also the head of women’s football at CAA Base, an agency dedicated to the growth of footballers’ careers.

“Mine forever,” the cricketer captioned her Instagram post.

As soon as the cricketer shared the news with the world, fans started congratulating the couple.

“Love is love Congratulations you two…” a fan wrote.

“What a picture!!! Congrats both :)” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Wyatt went unsold in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction and will not be part of the T20 league. The cricketer took to Twitter to express disappointment on not being picked for the tournament.

However, the player can still get a chance as a replacement if any team wants.

Wyatt was part of the England cricket team which made it to the semi-final of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. She has represented England in 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is and has 1776 runs and 27 wickets in the 50-over format credited to her name.

She has scored 2369 runs and scalped 46 wickets in the shortest format.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 08:27 IST
