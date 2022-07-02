scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of test role

The English white ball captain said he is not thinking about his Test return at the moment

By: Reuters |
July 2, 2022 10:34:09 am
Jos Buttler, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Michael Vaughan, Brendon McCullum, ECB, Indian Express , nEWSJos Buttler has been appointed England's new limited-overs captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

England’s new white-ball captain Jos Buttler has downplayed the prospect of becoming an opener for the England Test team after he was touted for the role by ex-Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara this week said Buttler, who top-scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with 863 runs, could be a perfect fit for the Test team’s newfound swashbuckling style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Sangakkara’s suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format.

“I thought someone had written the wrong story, to be honest,” Buttler, whose last test appearance came during England’s disastrous Ashes defeat against Australia in January, told the BBC on Friday. “I don’t think there is much merit in that. “No, it’s been fantastic to watch the test team over the last few weeks, so I’ve thoroughly enjoyed tuning in as a fan.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s been incredible to watch – you’re gripped to your seat, aren’t you? To see what they’re doing has been brilliant. I’ve loved watching them and I hope it continues. There’s no red ball in my bag at the minute. “Buttler will take charge of the England limited-overs side when they host India in three Twenty20 internationals from Thursday, followed by three one-day internationals.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why was abortion legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why was abortion legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 02: Latest News