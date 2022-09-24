England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online: Jhulan Goswami will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord’s on Saturday and the Indian team will strive to make it a memorable swansong for her by completing a historic ODI series clean sweep on English soil.

Playing one game at Lord’s is an ultimate dream for a cricketer. Scoring a hundred or taking a five-for is a different high but bidding adieu to the game following an illustrious career at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ is only reserved for a few chosen ones.

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be played?

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be played on September 24 (Saturday).

What is the start time for England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI?

The start time for England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI is 03:30 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be played?

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Which channels will telecast England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match?

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where will the England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match be live streamed?

The live streaming of the England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 3rd ODI match will be available on SonyLIV.

ENG vs IND series squads

England: Amy Jones (c and wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Taniyaa Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues.