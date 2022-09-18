England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: After an ordinary showing in the shortest format, the Indian women’s cricket team will have to drastically lift its game in all departments and give a fitting farewell to veteran Jhulan Goswami in the ODI series against England beginning on Sunday.

India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be played?

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be played on September 18 (Sunday).

What is the start time for England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI?

The start time for England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI is 03:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local.

Where will England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be played?

Advertisement

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be played at County Ground, Hove.

Which channels will telecast England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match?

The England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Advertisement

Where will the England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match be live streamed?

The live streaming of the England Women vs India Women (ENG vs IND), 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV.

ENG vs IND series squads

England: Amy Jones (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.