Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19
Live now

England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss has been delayed

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England take on West Indies in the first match as International cricket returns after a long gap.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 8, 2020 3:05:59 pm
England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All eyes will be on the lush Ageas Bowl pitch on Wednesday as International cricket returns after a long gap of 117 days with England hosting West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series. It will also be a special day for Ben Stokes as the England’s talisman captains the side for the first time. With Joe Root missing, England’s shaky top-order will be under scrutiny. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley look set to open with Joe Denly or Zak Crawley likely to bat at four. Whatever the pairings, West Indies bowlers will fancy their chances. Stokes will have numerous pace bowling options with James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

West Indies won the last series between the sides in 2018-19 on home soil, but have not won a series in England since 1988. They will be buoyed by virtually the same pace attack that England found such a problem in the Caribbean with Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Holder complimented by Bajan quickie Chemar Holder.

Live Blog

England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

15:05 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Toss Update

Here you can see that covers have come back on and the sky looks grim! 

Image

15:00 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Toss Delayed

Not so good news because it has gone dark at the ground and the toss for the first Test has been delayed. Keep your fingers crossed again!

14:54 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Finally covers are off!

Keep your fingers crossed as the covers are finally coming off. Toss in less than five minutes. Here is the latest picture from the ground- 

Image

14:53 (IST)08 Jul 2020
The New Norm

Will the players follow this rule? What are your predictions? This cricket is going to be quite different

14:49 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Some of the new rules

One where there are no spectators at matches, one-way systems inside venues to maintain distancing, twice-weekly testing for coronavirus, and players not allowed out of their hotels. Players from the two teams will come into vaguely close contact with each other only on the field of play.

14:41 (IST)08 Jul 2020
England team huddle

No Rain at the moment but covers are on again. Not long for the toss -

Image

14:34 (IST)08 Jul 2020
What's in store?

A smoothly run test series, played in a strict isolated environment featuring repeated COVID-19 testing and social distancing, can lay the blueprint for future matches and tours in cricket but also events in other sports targeting a resumption.

14:25 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Weather Report

Here is the latest picture from the ground- It's a bit glum but dry. Covers are coming off but most importantly
NO RAIN

Image

14:23 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Hello and Welcome

Thank god for bringing back cricket. The wait is almost over as England plays the West Indies in the world’s first cricket test match since the start of March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s clear the match being staged at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is about much more than just cricket. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

The circumstances will be surreal with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning no fans will be present in the bio-secure environment — the only sounds being the thump of leather on willow, the chit-chat between the players and some piped-in crowd effects. Once the strangeness of the ‘new-normal’ sinks in, however, an intriguing series looks on the cards between the sides ranked fourth and eighth on the ICC’s test list.

