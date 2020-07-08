England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss has been delayed

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All eyes will be on the lush Ageas Bowl pitch on Wednesday as International cricket returns after a long gap of 117 days with England hosting West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series. It will also be a special day for Ben Stokes as the England’s talisman captains the side for the first time. With Joe Root missing, England’s shaky top-order will be under scrutiny. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley look set to open with Joe Denly or Zak Crawley likely to bat at four. Whatever the pairings, West Indies bowlers will fancy their chances. Stokes will have numerous pace bowling options with James Anderson and Jofra Archer.
West Indies won the last series between the sides in 2018-19 on home soil, but have not won a series in England since 1988. They will be buoyed by virtually the same pace attack that England found such a problem in the Caribbean with Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Holder complimented by Bajan quickie Chemar Holder.
Here you can see that covers have come back on and the sky looks grim!
Not so good news because it has gone dark at the ground and the toss for the first Test has been delayed. Keep your fingers crossed again!
Keep your fingers crossed as the covers are finally coming off. Toss in less than five minutes. Here is the latest picture from the ground-
Will the players follow this rule? What are your predictions? This cricket is going to be quite different
One where there are no spectators at matches, one-way systems inside venues to maintain distancing, twice-weekly testing for coronavirus, and players not allowed out of their hotels. Players from the two teams will come into vaguely close contact with each other only on the field of play.
No Rain at the moment but covers are on again. Not long for the toss -
A smoothly run test series, played in a strict isolated environment featuring repeated COVID-19 testing and social distancing, can lay the blueprint for future matches and tours in cricket but also events in other sports targeting a resumption.
Here is the latest picture from the ground- It's a bit glum but dry. Covers are coming off but most importantly
NO RAIN
Thank god for bringing back cricket. The wait is almost over as England plays the West Indies in the world’s first cricket test match since the start of March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s clear the match being staged at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is about much more than just cricket. Stay tuned for all the live updates.