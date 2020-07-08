England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss has been delayed

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI): England take on West Indies in the first match as International cricket returns after a long gap. (AP) England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI): England take on West Indies in the first match as International cricket returns after a long gap. (AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All eyes will be on the lush Ageas Bowl pitch on Wednesday as International cricket returns after a long gap of 117 days with England hosting West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series. It will also be a special day for Ben Stokes as the England’s talisman captains the side for the first time. With Joe Root missing, England’s shaky top-order will be under scrutiny. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley look set to open with Joe Denly or Zak Crawley likely to bat at four. Whatever the pairings, West Indies bowlers will fancy their chances. Stokes will have numerous pace bowling options with James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

West Indies won the last series between the sides in 2018-19 on home soil, but have not won a series in England since 1988. They will be buoyed by virtually the same pace attack that England found such a problem in the Caribbean with Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Holder complimented by Bajan quickie Chemar Holder.