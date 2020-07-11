With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet: Jofra Archer engages in spat with Tino Best

This is not the first time that both engaged in such twitter war. (FILE) This is not the first time that both engaged in such twitter war. (FILE)

A war of words erupted on Twitter between England fast bowler Jofra Archer and former West Indies bowler Tino Best on late Friday night. It all started after the Tino raised questions over Archer’s inclusion in England’s playing XI over experienced campaigner Stuart Broad.

Pointing to Archer’s normal bowling speed against West Indies on Day 3 of Southampton Test, Tino took to the Twitter and wrote,”Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all.”

The former Windies pacer’s comments did not go down well with his compatriot Archer, who plays for England. The Barbados-born fast bowler reacted, “With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet?”

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

The verbal spat between the two did not stop here as Tino hit back again saying, “Don’t address me personally Young man, the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES, now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight.”

Archer, who is playing his 8th Test match for England, remained wicketless on Day 3 of the Southampton Test. He bowled 22 overs and conceded 61 runs.

Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad, who was excluded from the England playing XI, also raised questions over his omission. Broad said that he felt “frustrated, angry and gutted” after being dropped from the opening Test against West Indies. Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘Player Zone’ on Friday, Broad also revealed that he had sought clarifications over his future in the team.

Broad, who is England’s second highest wicket-taker of all time with 485 scalps in the longest format of the game, last missed a home Test eight years ago when he was rested against West Indies in 2012.

