England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A destructive batting order and a balanced bowling attack means top-ranked England will start the T20 World Cup confident of adding the trophy to the 50-over title they claimed in 2019. They may have been deprived of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran as well as pace bowler Jofra Archer, but skipper Eoin Morgan still boasts a fearful array of weapons.

Packed with experience in the heat of battle, England will also be spurred on by the bitter taste of defeat in the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2016. England will begin their quest on Oct. 23 in Dubai against West Indies, the team who denied them in such dramatic fashion five years ago, and will also meet Australia and South Africa.

While their batting looks more than a match for all those rivals, the bowling department could be Morgan’s ace.

Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England. Here is all you need to know about the second game of the day.

When is the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between England and West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Where is the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match being played?

The World T20 match between England and West Indies will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match start?

The World T20 match between England and West Indies will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between England and West Indies will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the World T20 match between England and West Indies will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on indianexpress.com.