Saturday, October 23, 2021
England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score, Updates: Chris Gayle arrives as WI lose openers

Updated: October 23, 2021 7:44:18 pm
England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Online: Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 12 match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

A team packed with some of the most destructive T20 players, the West Indies cut a sorry figure in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan and would need to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of the tournament proper.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher

19:44 (IST)23 Oct 2021
THATS OUT!! Caught!!

WICKET! West Indies lose another one in quick succession. Moeen Ali removes Lendl Simmons for 3. Windies have lost their openers. A second over in the power play for Moeen Ali proves to be a masterstroke from Eion Morgan! Dream Start for England

19:42 (IST)23 Oct 2021
OUT! Caught by Moeen Ali!!

Chris Woakes strikes in his first over!  Evin Lewis goes for 6 as Moeen Ali takes a fantastic catch.   WI- 8/1 (1.3)

19:41 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Let's Play!

Simmons is on strike. Moeen Ali will open the attack immons and Lewis stride out. Both teams "take the knee." Spin to begin with. Mooen Ali! HERE WE GO! 

19:28 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Pitch Report:

This surface might assist seamers but spinners will also have something to play with. Will the dry grass make it two paced? Only time will tell. Stay tuned as we build up to the match...

19:27 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Kieron Polllard speaks at the Toss:

"Not really a blow. Toss is 50-50. We would have bowled. Russell is fit. First World Cup for Pooran, McCoy. Akeal Hosein gets an opportunity as well. With the combination of our team we do not depend on Russell bowling 4 overs every game. We have an all-round team. Just a matter of us coming together and playing. Chris Gayle, legend for us. He has been around for 20 odd years. He has done a lot for west Indies in all three formats. He has done justice to himself. Looking forward to what we can do as a team more than individuals."

19:22 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Eoin Morgan speaks at the Toss:

"We will bowl first. Short side one side. And we can guard ourselves a bit with that dew factor. Missing out are Billings, Willey, Curran, Wood... Wood and Curran needed a bit more time to recover after the injuries in the warm-up games. Tymal Mills is playing. He was excellent for us before. We get balance with Liam and Moeen, so gives us three seamers and three spinners. Obviously missing those all-rounders who aren't here hurt us. We are excited about the start of our campaign tonight."

19:11 (IST)23 Oct 2021
West Indies (Playing XI):

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

19:11 (IST)23 Oct 2021
England (Playing XI):

Jos Buttler(w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

19:04 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Toss Update:

England have won the toss and have opted to field.

19:00 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Team News:

No sign of Mark Wood in England's warm-ups. *Think* they're going with the extra batter (so Malan, Livingstone, Moeen all play) with Woakes, Jordan, Rashid and Mills as the four frontline bowlers. West Indies fans will be happy to know Russell rolling his arm over in the practice session.

18:59 (IST)23 Oct 2021
18:56 (IST)23 Oct 2021
Hello and Welcome

A destructive batting order and a balanced bowling attack means top-ranked England will start the T20 World Cup confident of adding the trophy to the 50-over title they claimed in 2019. Packed with experience in the heat of battle, England will also be spurred on by the bitter taste of defeat in the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2016.

T20 World Cup 2021: Unpredictable Windies look to recreate old magic

Spectacular one day, chaotic the next. Like yesteryear Pakistan, West Indies veer between the extremes. The T20 champions of the world, trailblazers, trendsetters, they could crash out in the first round, or blast through to the title and fill the humid Emirates air with a re-rendition of the Champions track. Twice they have been champions, but twice they have exited in the preliminary stages of the six-edition-old tournament as well. Two-time champions they might be, but they have lost more T20 games than they have won (win percentage 47.03). Only Ireland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, among Test-playing nations, have a worse win percentage. In World Cups, though, they tend to fare better, their win percentage of 58 the third-best after India and Sri Lanka.

Suffice is to call them the unpredictables of the T20 galaxy, where their stars sparkle the brightest. Few teams could imagine, let alone, boast of the vaunted T20 firepower than that at the disposal of the West Indies. As if the format was designed with Chris Gayles, Kieron Pollards and Dwayne Bravos in mind. In them, they have the top two run-getters in this format; the top three six-hitters, and the most prolific wicket-taker too. The second-highest wicket-taker too is a West Indian – Sunil Narine, who is bizarrely not in the team. Even mega-utilitarian Jason Holder, who most teams would have installed in their playing eleven without second thoughts, can’t find a spot in the squad.

