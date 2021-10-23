England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score, Updates: Chris Gayle arrives as WI lose openers

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score, Updates.

Spectacular one day, chaotic the next. Like yesteryear Pakistan, West Indies veer between the extremes. The T20 champions of the world, trailblazers, trendsetters, they could crash out in the first round, or blast through to the title and fill the humid Emirates air with a re-rendition of the Champions track. Twice they have been champions, but twice they have exited in the preliminary stages of the six-edition-old tournament as well. Two-time champions they might be, but they have lost more T20 games than they have won (win percentage 47.03). Only Ireland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, among Test-playing nations, have a worse win percentage. In World Cups, though, they tend to fare better, their win percentage of 58 the third-best after India and Sri Lanka.

Suffice is to call them the unpredictables of the T20 galaxy, where their stars sparkle the brightest. Few teams could imagine, let alone, boast of the vaunted T20 firepower than that at the disposal of the West Indies. As if the format was designed with Chris Gayles, Kieron Pollards and Dwayne Bravos in mind. In them, they have the top two run-getters in this format; the top three six-hitters, and the most prolific wicket-taker too. The second-highest wicket-taker too is a West Indian – Sunil Narine, who is bizarrely not in the team. Even mega-utilitarian Jason Holder, who most teams would have installed in their playing eleven without second thoughts, can’t find a spot in the squad.