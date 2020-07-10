England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad ‘frustrated, angry, gutted’ after being dropped from playing XI

England’s Stuart Broad, left, wears a disposable pair of gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (AP) England’s Stuart Broad, left, wears a disposable pair of gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (AP)

England seamer Stuart Broad said that he felt “frustrated, angry and gutted” after being dropped from the opening Test against West Indies.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘Player Zone’ on Friday, Broad also revealed that he had sought clarifications over his future in the team.

Broad, who is England’s second highest wicket-taker of all time with 485 scalps in the longest format of the game, last missed a home Test eight years ago when he was rested against West Indies in 2012.

“I found out about 6pm the night before the game. Stokesy told me just that they’re going with extra pace in these conditions,” Broad said.

“I’ve been frustrated, angry and gutted – because it’s quite a hard decision to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled in the last couple of years. I felt like it was my shirt having been in the team through the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there,” he added.

“I wanted clarifications on the future going forward and I was given pretty positive feedback going forward.”

“I felt like I deserved a spot in the team, like everyone else. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran were bowling really well and probably deserve to be in the XI too.”

“So it is hard to take but also I’m quite pleased I feel frustrated and feel gutted and angry because if I didn’t I’d have a different decision to make.”

“I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove – England know what I can do, the selectors know what I can do – and when I get that opportunity again you can bet I’ll be on the money,” Broad added.

“I spoke to Ed Smith last night and he said he’s involved in picking the 13 and this was picked purely for this pitch. I’m not a particularly emotional person but I’ve found the last couple of days quite tough,” Broad said.

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement: you get disappointed if you drop your phone and break your screen,” he added.

