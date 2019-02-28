England vs West Indies 4th ODI thriller: Revisiting four of the highest-scoring ODIs

Records tumbled during the fourth ODI between West Indies and England, which saw the hosts losing by just 29 runs. Led by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler—who smashed 12 sixes and 13 boundaries in his 150-run knock off 77 deliveries—England managed to post 418/6 in their 50 overs. In response, West Indies made sure it was an even contest at the National Cricket Stadium in St. Georgia.

Chris Gayle, who’s well-known for his big hits, topped Buttler as he went on to slam 14 sixes. The left-handed opener, who has been recalled to the national side after a gap of almost seven months, scored 162 in 97 balls before being dismissed by Ben Stokes. Gayle’s century was his fastest in ODIs, and it came in just 51 deliveries.

A total of 807 runs were scored, and a total of 46 sixes were struck in the contest, which is now the third-highest aggregate score in ODIs. This is the maximum number of sixes struck in a 50 over match and the third-highest aggregate score in ODIs. This was also the fifth time that England scored a 400-plus total in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup.

Here are other highest scoring ODI matches:

Australia vs South Africa: March 12, 2006

It was an enthralling contest between the two dominant sides with fans seeing over 400 runs being scored in an innings for the first time in ODI cricket. Guided by Rickey Ponting’s century and Mike Hussey’s quick 81 off just 51 deliveries, Australia managed to score 434/4 in their 50 overs.

In response, South Africa chased down what everyone believed was an impossible target, with the winning runs being hit off the delivery of the match. Despite losing Boeta Dippenaar in the second over, Graeme Smith with Herschelle Gibbs steered the South African innings as the Proteas smashed 190 runs in 22.1 overs. However, South Africa looked like they would fall short and they needed one more brilliant performance. It was then that Mark Boucher and Johan van der Wath came to South Africa’s rescue, with the former scoring an unbeaten half-century off 43 balls, while Van der Wath smashed 35 runs in just 18 balls.

India vs Sri Lanka: December 15, 2009

A nail-biting contest between India and Sri Lanka saw both the sides going past the 400-run mark. Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant ton and contributions from Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni helped India post 414/7 in the first inning.

In response, Sri Lanka got off to a great start and opener Tillakaratne Dilshan also smashed a century. Kumar Sangakkara missed out on a century, but his quick innings of 90 runs in 43 ball set the Sri Lankans up for victory. However, with none of the other batsmen able to hold their nerve, India won the contest by a narrow margin of 3 runs.

England vs New Zealand: June 12, 2015

Ross Taylor’s unbeaten knock of 119 runs off 96 deliveries helped New Zealand post 398/5 in the first inning. With rain playing spoilsport, the target was reduced to 379 in 46 overs. However, England could only manage 365/9 in their quota as they lost the contest by 13 runs.

India vs England: January 19, 2017

Despite losing three wickets early in the innings, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni stitched a 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India posted 381/6 in 50 overs. Yuvraj scored 150 off 127 deliveries, and Dhoni hit 134 in 122 balls.

In response, England got off to a decent start as Jason Roy and Joe Root built a 100-run partnership for the second wicket. Eoin Morgan also seemed like he would take the match away from India, but was run-out on 102. England eventually lost the contest by 15 runs.