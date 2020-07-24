scorecardresearch
England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Here’s why both teams will wear red

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 24, 2020 2:28:26 pm
England and West Indies cricketers will be seen in red in the third Test in Manchester (Source: Ruth Strauss Foundation)

Hosts England and the visiting West Indies team will wear red for the third Test at Old Trafford in Manchester in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth.

Ruth Strauss was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers in December 2017, during England’s most recent Ashes tour of Australia.

The move is to raise fund for the Ruth Strauss Foundations. This year’s #RedForRuth initiative follows a successful inaugural event in 2019, when a sell-out 28,500 crowd packed Lords for the second Ashes Test. Following her death, the Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up to raise money for families who have lost a parent to cancer.

Strauss admitted that the coronavirus pandemic left the charity facing particular challenges. “It goes without saying it’s going to be different this year, the world is in a different place and it’s obviously not going to feel quite the same as it did last year but it will hopefully be just as impactful,” said Strauss.

Players on both sides will wear red caps, with logos and splashes of red also appearing on shirts, stumps and boundary hoardings.

Strauss eventually stepped down from his role as England’s director of cricket following a period of compassionate leave to support his wife and their two sons, Sam and Luca.

She died on 29 December 2018 at the age of 46. Andrew payed tribute to the “loving, caring and passionately protective” Australian woman he had met in a bar in Sydney in 1998 while playing club cricket.

