England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Manchester Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport in the deciding Test?

England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Manchester Weather Forecast Today: England lost the first Test but won the second by 113 runs as the series stand tied at 1-1. Fast bowler Jofra Archer rejoined England for the deciding cricket Test against the West Indies after a second negative test for the coronavirus.

All-rounder Ben Stokes scored 254 runs and claimed three crucial wickets as England bounced back from a disappointing showing in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Archer was removed from the squad last week on the eve of the second Test after he breached the bio-secure rules with an unauthorised trip to his home in Hove. He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford’s on-site hotel, allowed out only for carefully controlled solitary fitness work, and later fined about 15,000 pounds at a disciplinary hearing. (PREVIEW)

Weather forecast:

According to the weather forecast, rain could play a spoilsport for cricket as the two sides look to end the Test series on a winning note. There are chances of scattered showers throughout the day but the relieving news is that it might not ruin the entire day’s play in Manchester. Humidity is said to be 70 percent. (When and where to watch)

SQUADS

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

Probable XI:

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

