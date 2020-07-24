England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs WI

Ben Stokes might play as a specialist batsman in the 3rd Test, said Joe Root. Ben Stokes might play as a specialist batsman in the 3rd Test, said Joe Root.

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England are looking skywards in Manchester, hoping that weather allows a result in the third and final match of the series against West Indies, a series that has parched a world starved of Test cricket since the pandemic outbreak.

England hold all the aces in the lead-up the third Test, with the visitors having a fatigue problem in their fast bowling ranks. England, on the other hand, have six world-class pace bowlers to choose from, with three of them having been rested for the 2nd Test. The series stands at 1-1, but the Wisden Trophy will stay with the visitors if the last match is a draw, with the West Indies having won against England at home last year.

When does England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test start?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test will be played from July 24 (Friday). The match starts at 3:30 PM (IST) with the toss taking place at 3:00 pm IST

Where is England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test being played?

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test is being played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test be broadcast?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test will be broadcast on Sony Six SD and HD.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test be live-streamed?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd Test will be live-streamed on Sony Liv. You can follow www.indianexpress/sports for live updates.

