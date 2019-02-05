England vs West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite replaces suspended Jason Holder as Windies skipper in 3rd Test

West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will take the charge as the captain in the 3rd Test and final Test against England, the West Indies Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. The decision has been taken after regular captain Jason Holder was given a one-match suspension for a second minor over-rate offence in the 2nd Test in Antigua.

Brathwaite, who has previously led Windies as a skipper in four Tests before, will take the charge in the third Test which will begin from Saturday. “With Jason Holder missing out on the last Test, Kraigg Brathwaite will take the reins of captaincy,” said Courtney Browne, the Windies Chairman of Selectors, told reporters.

The selectors also announced the return of Keemo Paul into the squad as a fast bowling option to replace Holder. “We also welcome Keemo Paul back to the squad. He is having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship at the moment, ” the statement added.

“The panel also takes this opportunity to congratulate the team and the support staff for the series victory and wish them all the best for the third and final match of the series,” it further read.

West Indies have already won the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in 3-match Test series. The hosts won the first Test by 381 runs and then defeated the Three Lions by 10 wickets in the 2nd Test.

After the Test series, the two teams will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting February 20, 2019.